LONDON LEICESTER CITY 3 BURNLEY 0

Leicester City's record buy Islam Slimani injected new life into the champions' title defence on Saturday, marking his Premier League debut with his first two goals for the club in a comprehensive win.

The prolific Algerian striker, a 29.7 million pound ($38.61 million) buy from Sporting Lisbon, struck with the last action of the first half and early in the second, his two finishes demonstrating the heading prowess that had attracted manager Claudio Ranieri.

Fresh from an impressive debut in the Foxes' Champions League win in Bruges in midweek, Slimani marked his Premier League bow at the King Power by crashing home a header from a Christian Fuchs free-kick on the stroke of halftime.

Two minutes after the break, the 28-year-old nodded his second after a deflected cross from compatriot Riyad Mahrez, whose rejuvenation was also evident from the 66th minute run and cross that forced defender Ben Mee to turn an inadvertent third past his own keeper.

