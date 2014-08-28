Aug 28 Former Argentina and Inter Milan midfielder Esteban Cambiasso has joined Leicester City on a one-year deal, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

Cambiasso, 34, was a free agent after being released in the close-season by Inter, where he spent 10 years and won five Serie A titles and the Champions League.

He made more than 50 appearances for Argentina in an 11-year international career, and scored one of the goals of the tournament at the 2006 World Cup, finishing off a 26-pass move in an 6-0 rout of Serbia.

Cambiasso began his playing career at Independiente, before having spells at River Plate and Real Madrid.

He could make his debut for promoted Leicester in Sunday's home game against Arsenal. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)