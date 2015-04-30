LONDON Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson faces increased media criticism after a bizarre personal attack on a journalist during a post-match news conference following his side's 3-1 defeat by Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Pearson was angered by a question from a journalist regarding criticism of his relegation-threatened squad this season and called the reporter "an ostrich" before storming out of the press conference.

"Have you been on holiday for six months? If you don't know the answer to that question then I think you are an ostrich," Pearson said when asked to clarify his views on the "criticism and negativity" his players have received.

"Your head must be in the sand. Is your head in the sand? Are you flexible enough to get your head in the sand? My suspicion would be no.

"I will smile at you because I can afford to smile at you. Now do you want to ask a different question or do you want to ask it differently. Come on, ask it. Ask it or are you not capable?"

Pearson has been no stranger to controversy this season and he was involved in a touchline spat with a Leicester supporter during a 3-1 home defeat against Liverpool in December.

Rumours also swirled in February that Pearson had been sacked after a string of poor results and a bizarre sideline tussle with Crystal Palace's James McArthur, where the Leicester boss grabbed the midfielder by the throat.

Seventeenth-placed Leicester had won four straight Premier League matches before the visit of Chelsea but they remain deep in a relegation battle with 31 points from 34 games, one point ahead of 18th-placed Sunderland but Pearson's side have played a game more.

(Reporting By Michael Hann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)