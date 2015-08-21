Aug 21 A good pre-season schedule played a key part in Leicester City's flying start this campaign, says defender Ritchie De Laet.

Leicester have won both their Premier League games, against Sunderland and West Ham United, and are joint top scorers with Manchester City in the league scoring six goals each.

"We had a good pre-season altogether. I think most of the signings that have come in have come in early, so that helps us -- going on the pre-season camp with the new lads," the 26-year-old Belgian told the club website (www.lcfc.com).

De Laet hailed new signing Shinji Okazaki's influence in his first two games for the club, having scored against the Hammers on Saturday.

"Shinji starting up front has been unbelievable for us in the two games. We're just working all week long on the opponent, knowing what we can do best so we can perform on the Saturday," De Laet said.

Leicester welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the King Power Stadium on Saturday and although De Laet acknowledges it will be a tough game, he is confident they can continue their fine form against the Spurs.

"It's another tough game, but we're playing at home and our home form is important so we'll have a good attitude. We want to win the game," the Belgium international said.

"You always have to be patient. You don't want to do anything daft in the game.

"The first 10 minutes, like always, we'll cancel each other out a bit. They'll see what we're about and we'll see what they're about," the former Manchester United defender added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengalurul editing by Amlan Chakraborty)