Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
LONDON Leicester City have signed Austria captain Christian Fuchs on a free transfer from Germany's Schalke 04, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Left back Fuchs, who has made over 60 international appearances, has signed a three-year deal.
“I’m happy that I’ve signed for Leicester City. It was always a goal for me to play in the Premier League, and I’m happy that this dream has come true," the 29-year-old said in a club statement.
“Everybody watches the Premier League. I think it’s the best league in the world. Leicester City is a new experience and new challenge for me.”
Fuchs is manager Nigel Pearson's first signing since the club completed a memorable escape from the clutches of relegation to secure their top-flight survival before the final day of the season.
(Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
Two Bangladesh club cricketers who deliberately conceded runs to protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League have been banned from cricket for 10 years, local media reported on Tuesday.