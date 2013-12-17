Manchester City have beaten European champions Bayern Munich and Premier League leaders Arsenal in the last week but they hold no fear for second tier side Leicester ahead of their League Cup quarter-final.

Leicester host City at their King Power Stadium on Tuesday hoping to take advantage of the big-spending Manchester club's decision to make several changes for the last eight cup clash.

"I thoroughly believe we can beat them. We're definitely not going into the game thinking that we're not going to get anything from it," Leicester defender Liam Moore was quoted as saying by British media on Tuesday.

"We've got to see it as another game. It's a great fixture for the fans and a great fixture on Tuesday."

Leicester, who won the last of their three League Cups in 2000, are third in the Championship ahead of a top-of-the-table encounter at leaders Queens Park Rangers on Saturday as they push for a return to the top flight after dropping down in 2004.

The Midlands club knocked out Premier League side Fulham 4-3 in the fourth round but Moore understood the magnitude of the task facing them in the 2011/2012 Premier League champions.

"We'll give them everything we've got," the 20-year-old Moore said.

"If they bring their 'A' game and we do and they manage to win, then we'll hold our hands up. If I play, then I'll be giving nothing less than 100 percent."

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini will be without Argentine forward Sergio Aguero, who is out for a month with a calf injury, as well as defenders Micah Richards and Matija Nastasic for the match.

The Chilean suggested he would make five or six changes from the side that dismantled Arsenal 6-3 on Saturday with Montenegrin forward Stevan Jovetic pushing for a start after recovering from injury.

Pellegrini, though, wants no let up in performance after two big victories.

"I think it is an important cup," the Chilean said.

"We hope we can continue with this cup and always a final in Wembley is important."

