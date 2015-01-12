Sevilla's Nicolas Martin Pareja (L) and Rijeka's Andrej Kramaric jump for the ball during their Europa League Group G soccer match in Seville, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/Files

Leicester City have received endorsement from the Football Association (FA) to support a work permit application for Croatian international Andrej Kramaric, the Premier League side announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old HNK Rijeka forward, who has scored 28 goals for club and country this season, is reported to have passed a medical and signed for a club-record fee of 9 million pounds ($13.66 million) according to British media.

"The FA endorsement allows the club to apply for clearance from the UK Border Agency. Once a work permit is granted, Andrej's move to Leicester City from Croatian side HNK Rijeka will be made official," the club said in a statement.

Bottom-of-the-table Leicester have struggled since their return to the Premier League but have improved of late winning two and drawing one of their last three league games.

($1 = 0.6587 British Pounds)

(Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)