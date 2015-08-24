Football - Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 22/8/15Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring the first goal for LeicesterAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

LONDON Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri cannot put a price on Riyad Mahrez, the midfielder who has emerged as the Premier League's leading scorer after three matches.

The Algeria international has four goals to his name -- the same number as he scored in 30 appearances last season.

"Riyad Mahrez is worth nothing because we don't sell him," Ranieri told a news conference ahead of Tuesday's League Cup tie at League One (third tier) club Bury.

"There is no price for him. We don't want to sell him.

"I try to help Mahrez to be a complete player. I want to help him improve defensively. I think he can get better, he's young."

Mahrez, 24, signed from Le Havre in January 2014, has scored in each of Leicester's three league games so far, helping them take seven points. They are second in the table after being tipped by many pundits as relegation material.

