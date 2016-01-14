Mame Biram Diouf (R) of Senegal challenges Ghana's Daniel Amartey (L) during their 2015 African Cup of Nations Group C soccer match in Mongomo in this file photo dated January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

High-flying Premier League club Leicester City are in negotiations to sign Daniel Amartey from FC Copenhagen after making a bid for the Ghana international, the Danish club said on Thursday.

Local media reported that Leicester, who are second in the Premier League behind Arsenal on goal difference, had offered around 60 million Danish crowns ($8.73 million) for the 21-year-old midfielder.

"There are rumours today in the market that FC Copenhagen is planning to sell the football player Daniel Amartey to English club Leicester City," the club said in a statement.

"FC Copenhagen can confirm that it has received an offer for Daniel Amartey from Leicester City. Negotiations between the parties are ongoing."

Born in Ghana, Amartey was scouted by current Estonia national team coach Magnus Pehrsson, who signed him for Swedish club Djurgarden in 2013, where he was managing at the time.

After a successful spell with Djurgarden, Amartey joined FC Copenhagen in July 2014.

He was also part of the Ghana squad that came second at the 2015 African Nations Cup, losing the final to Ivory Coast after a thrilling penalty shootout.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)