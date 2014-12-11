LONDON Dec 11 Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will be out of action for up to six weeks due to a foot injury, his manager Nigel Pearson said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately Kasper Schmeichel will be having an operation on a broken metatarsal," Pearson told reporters.

"The optimistic view is four-six weeks out."

The loss of Schmeichel, son of former Manchester United keeper Peter, is another blow for Leicester who have slipped to the bottom of the Premier League table going into Saturday's home game against champions Manchester City.

"We've been in a difficult run for a while, so we certainly won't be dwelling on that against Manchester City," Pearson said.

"We have to look at each game in terms of what we know we are capable of. I'm asking the players, to a man, to give themselves the best chance of winning the game. We need to get our performance right." (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Martyn Herman)