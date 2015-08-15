LONDON Aug 15 Claudio Ranieri praised his side's fighting qualities as Leicester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 victory at West Ham United on Saturday.

The much-travelled Italian, back in English football after losing his job at Chelsea in 2004, may have fewer big names to work with than he was used to with his squads at the likes of Roma, Inter Milan and Valencia.

But after impressive wins over Sunderland and now a West Ham side who disposed of Arsenal last week, he said his Leicester players have impressed him with their work ethic.

"I think it was a fantastic first half," Ranieri, whose side won with first half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Riyad Mahrez and a resolute second-half defence, told Leicester's website.

"The second half was normal and with West Ham at home they wanted to come back They pushed us a lot.

"I love when the players give everything, that makes me very happy. Of course when you get the result it's much better but when you give everything, you can have everything.

"In the dressing room I've said how pleased I am with all my players, not just those who start and who come off the bench, but all the players because they have worked hard all week.

"We may win, draw or lose, but we will fight in every match," he said.

The Foxes face Tottenham Hotspur at home next week. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)