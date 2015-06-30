LONDON, June 30 Leicester City have sacked manager Nigel Pearson because of a breakdown in his relationship with the club's owners, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

Pearson guided Leicester to top-flight safety last season after they appeared to be doomed to relegation.

In a statement, Leicester said: "...it has become clear to the club that fundamental differences in perspective exist between us. Regrettably, the club believes that the working relationship between Nigel and the Board is no longer viable." (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)