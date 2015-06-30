Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
LONDON, June 30 Leicester City have sacked manager Nigel Pearson because of a breakdown in his relationship with the club's owners, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.
Pearson guided Leicester to top-flight safety last season after they appeared to be doomed to relegation.
In a statement, Leicester said: "...it has become clear to the club that fundamental differences in perspective exist between us. Regrettably, the club believes that the working relationship between Nigel and the Board is no longer viable." (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half