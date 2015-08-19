Aug 19 Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Switzerland captain Gokhan Inler on a three-year-contract from Italian club Napoli for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who has 84 caps for Switzerland, becomes the Foxes' sixth summer signing and could debut against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend if his registration is confirmed, according to a statement on Leicester's website (www.lcfc.com). (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)