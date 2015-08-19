UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
Aug 19 Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Switzerland captain Gokhan Inler on a three-year-contract from Italian club Napoli for an undisclosed fee.
The 31-year-old midfielder, who has 84 caps for Switzerland, becomes the Foxes' sixth summer signing and could debut against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend if his registration is confirmed, according to a statement on Leicester's website (www.lcfc.com). (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 7