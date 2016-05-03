Buddhist monk Phra Prommangkalachan poses for a portrait next to holy cloths with Leicester City's logo while he blesses the team at his temple in Bangkok, Thailand April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

BANGKOK English champions Leicester City will have few problems against the giants of European soccer when they contest the Champions League next season, says the Thai monk who has been regularly blessing the newest sensations of world sport.

Buddhist Phra Prommangkalachan says the team, with their clear minds, will continue to thrive on the international stage.

"I believe the power of Buddhism... given through the Buddhist monk and executives (of the club's Thai owners King Power) has created teamwork and unity in the team," Phra said at the Traimitr temple.

"With their clear minds, it has brought concentration, ability, and determination for them to go to the international arena. At the moment, they will be able to thrive anyway because of their strong minds and they will continue to win on the international stage."

Leicester were crowned Premier League champions on Monday night when the only club capable of catching them, Tottenham Hotspur, were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea.

Next season, in addition to defending their Premier League title in England, they will compete in UEFA's Champions League with the biggest clubs in European soccer.

