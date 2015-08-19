Leicester City summer recruit Shinji Okazaki says he is reaping the benefit of changing his game to adapt to the demands of Premier League football.

Okazaki scored the his first goal for the club in Saturday's 2-1 win over West Ham United and is keen to continue putting the ball in the back of the net.

"I wanted to score an important goal. This goal meant a lot to me, because it was the first goal for the match," the 29-year-old striker told the club website (www.lcfc.com).

"Interestingly, prior to coming to the Premier League, I would have trapped the ball, but my instinct told me that I needed to react quickly at this level and I took the chance and volleyed the ball instead," he added.

Okazaki, who scored 37 goals in four and a half years in the Bundesliga, also wants to make a defensive contribution to the Foxes.

"I think I can contribute defensively, but my main intention is to be a goalscorer, as I believe otherwise, I won't get recognition," the Japan international said.

"Scoring my first ever Premier League goal at this second match is huge for me. But, I will carry on scoring, this is just the beginning for me, I want this to be the first of many," he added.

