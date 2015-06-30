June 30 Nigel Pearson's colourful reign as Leicester City manager finally came to an end on Tuesday when he was sacked by the Premier League club he saved from relegation.

His second spell with the Foxes was fraught and littered with controversial incidents but the timing of his departure was still a surprise given his success in keeping them up.

The 51-year-old Pearson's blunt personality and no-nonsense approach to management had divided the fans but the majority were behind him after his role in their team's great escape.

They were bottom at Christmas, five points adrift, but won seven of their last 10 games to avoid the drop and Pearson seemed to have bought himself some time, but it was not to be.

"...it has become clear to the club that fundamental differences in perspective exist between us," Leicester said in a statement announcing Pearson's departure.

"Regrettably, the club believes that the working relationship between Nigel and the Board is no longer viable."

Leicester are owned by Thai billionaire father and son Vichai and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

CRACKS APPEAR

The cracks began to appear in December after a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool when he said the fans should stay home if they were not prepared to support the side during a dismal run of form.

He was later fined 10,000 pounds ($15,715.00) and handed a one-match touchline ban by the FA after he used "abusive and/or insulting words" towards a supporter during that match.

Pearson refused to say sorry, insisting he felt "no need to apologise to someone of that ilk".

Two months later, he was accidentally upended after Marc Albrighton and Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur collided in the closing minutes of Leicester's 1-0 home defeat.

He grabbed McArthur by the throat while the midfielder was on the ground in a bizarre sideline spat. The incident was followed by widespread reports that he had been sacked.

However, the Leicester management denied the claims, saying Pearson would remain in charge at the struggling club, and added that the reports were "inaccurate and without foundation."

In March, after a 3-1 loss to Chelsea. Pearson was angered by a question about criticism of his squad and called the reporter "an ostrich" before leaving the news conference.

OSTRICH APOLOGY

"Have you been on holiday for six months? If you don't know the answer to that question then I think you are an ostrich," Pearson said when asked to clarify his views on the "criticism and negativity" his players had received.

He apologised the following day, saying: "I react. Is it pressure? It might be. It's emotion more than anything."

"I also accept when I've stepped out of line so it is only right to apologise."

Pearson's son James was then among three players sacked in May for their part in a racist sex video during a post-season tour of Thailand which was an embarrassment for the manager.

After Leicester preserved their top-flight status, Pearson told the BBC: "I think the key thing for us even in our darkest moments, and there have been a few, is the players continued to support each other and believe in their own ability."

They will have to do that next season without the backing of their manager who, despite his eccentric behaviour, proved he has what it takes to survive in the unforgiving Premier League.

"There are always going to be doubts about managers," he told Sky Sports. "I may have intensified one or two storms, but I work the way I work and you can either like me or lump me."

Leicester have decided to lump him and, while Pearson should have no trouble finding a job, he will be difficult to replace. ($1 = 0.6363 pounds) (Editing by Clare Lovell)