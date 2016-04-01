LONDON Leicester City may be facing the most important six weeks in their 132-year history but they are still not feeling any pressure, manager Claudio Ranieri said on Friday.

With seven games left they lead the Premier League by five points as they bid to become champions of England for the first time.

Nearest rivals Tottenham face a tricky game at Liverpool on Saturday, so that lead could even be extended after Leicester host Southampton the following day.

"Of course, it is the biggest period ever for the club because never has Leicester been at this level," the Italian told a news conference on Friday.

Ranieri set out in this first season with the unfashionable midlands club simply aiming to avoid a relegation struggle like they endured last season.

"There was pressure at the beginning when we had to be safe," he said.

"After that, we are enjoying it. Now everything is in our hands. We want to continue. We know we're in a high position but we focus without thinking about other teams.

"Important is to be focused (only) on the next match."

Players like England's Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater and France's N'Golo Kante all furthered their reputations during the international break.

The latter pair made their international debuts to good reviews, prompting reports of interest from bigger clubs, but Ranieri believes Kante is happy where he is.

"He's working very well but if some big team offers a lot of money arrive, we think about it," Ranieri said.

"I don't want sad people here. I want happy. He's happy. Always smiling."

Austrian defender Christian Fuchs said Southampton, who led Leicester 2-0 earlier in the season before two goals by Vardy earned a draw, will present a tough test.

"They’re in form. They’ve had a good run over the last couple of games but so have we," he told the club's TV station.

"We’ve had, in our last five games, four clean sheets and one draw," Fuchs added.

"So I think we’re also pretty much in form. We just need to get back on track after the break and give our all like we do every game."

