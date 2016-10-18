Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy will be out of action for around five weeks after undergoing an surgery on his ankle, manager Claudio Ranieri has said.

The 24-year-old joined the Foxes from French club Nice in July but was substituted on his Premier League debut against Arsenal in August after landing awkwardly to injure his ankle.

"Mendy was unlucky. In the last training session he had a little fracture of the bone. I think today (Monday) he is in surgery just to clean this little fragment of bone out," Ranieri told the club's website.

"It depends how long, it could be four weeks or five weeks. I don't know."

Ranieri confirmed forward Shinji Okazaki, who was not included in the squad for Saturday's league defeat at Chelsea, will be fit for Tuesday's Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen.

Despite struggling to mount a convincing defence of their English top flight title, Leicester, who are 13th in the league standings, have fared better in the Champions League, where they top Group G after winning both their games.

