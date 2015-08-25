Aug 25 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tipped "warrior" forward Jamie Vardy to be called up for England's European Championship qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland next month.

England manager Roy Hodgson is due to name his squad on Sunday and Ranieri said 28-year-old Vardy, who has made one appearance for the national side in June, would add to the fighting spirit in the England set-up.

"Jamie is positive, he is a warrior, every ball could be the best ball. He never gives up and I love this kind of player," the 63-year-old Italian was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Anything can happen, Jamie attacks and breaks the line all the time and it's very good for us.

"When some international coaches call my players up it means we're doing a good job," he added.

Ranieri also said he plans to change his entire starting eleven against League One side Bury in the Capital One Cup on Tuesday.

Ranieri has sent out the same starting eleven in all of the Foxes' Premier League games this season, but intends to give opportunities to several members of his squad against the third tier side.

"I'll change all 11 players. I have a very good squad. Now this is the right moment for the others to show their strengths," Ranieri, dubbed the 'Tinkerman' during his first stint in England with Chelsea, told the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

"Three times I chose the same line-up but, behind this, there are some people that deserve to start from the beginning. This is their real chance." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)