Leicester City's unexpected surge to the top of the Premier League is not due to a change in mentality but because of the team's ability to keep a level head no matter where they find themselves in the table, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has said.

The Foxes were battling relegation from the top flight last season, but now find themselves leading the race for the title, three points ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal after 23 games.

"At the end of the day it's football and it's a league system. The mentality stays the same and the one thing you can say about this group is that nobody gets carried away," Schmeichel told the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

"Everyone is level headed about the situation, like we were when we were in the Championship (second-tier). We carry on and do what we've been doing."

Leicester take on Liverpool in the league at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night, before trips to Manchester City and Arsenal this month, but far from being intimidated, Schmeichel says the team are looking forward to the tough run of fixtures.

"Confidence is high ... The mood was the same when we were bottom of the league to how it is now. There's the same amount of focus, belief and desire," he said.

"This is what you play for, these kind of high pressure games and it's a period that everyone is just relishing."

New signing Daniel Amartey will have to wait until the game against Manchester City at the weekend to make his Leicester debut, but striker Shinji Okazaki has recovered from a knock and could feature against the Merseyside club.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jennings)