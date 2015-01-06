Soccer-West Ham's woes are cautionary tale for Tottenham
LONDON, May 4 Title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur need look only as far as London rivals West Ham United for a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football.
LONDON Jan 6 Leicester City have signed goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer from Chelsea on a free transfer, the Premier League's bottom club said on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old Australian, who has signed a contract until June 2016, has made over 500 Premier League appearances for Middlesbrough, Fulham and Chelsea.
Leicester's first-choice keeper Kasper Schmeichel suffered a foot injury last month, ruling him out for six weeks as the club battle to stay in the top flight.
They are three points adrift at the bottom of the standings and four points from safety. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, May 4 Title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur need look only as far as London rivals West Ham United for a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football.
LONDON, May 4 Everton manager Ronald Koeman reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League club on Thursday, knocking down speculation of a move to his former club Barcelona.