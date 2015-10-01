LONDON Leicester City’s England striker Jamie Vardy has been playing with two broken bones in his wrist since Sept. 13, but that has not prevented him from becoming the Premier League’s top scorer.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri revealed the extent of the injury on Thursday after the striker was named in England's squad for their remaining Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and Lithuania.

The injury seems not to have hampered Vardy, who netted his fifth and sixth goals of the season in last weekend’s 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal to go top of the scorers' list, and Ranieri said he will play against Norwich City on Saturday.

“He has two broken bones but the medical staff have done very well to treat it. He wants to play and doesn’t want to stop because of injury,” Ranieri told the club’s website (www.lcfc.com).

“We agree as long as he is safe, and if the referee says it is okay then for us it is okay. He broke it when he fell to the ground,” added Ranieri, referring to Leicester’s 3-2 home win over Aston Villa two and a half weeks ago when Vardy scored one of their goals.

Vardy has since also scored in the 2-2 draw at Stoke City on Sept. 19.

“A lot of players want to play on when they feel good. It is not a big problem for the outfield players but for the 'keepers it would not be possible. He is in great condition,” said Ranieri.

“He is very good he is a hard worker. He presses everyone, works the channels and the space, and he is also very calm in his decision making. He has improved a lot and I am very happy with him.”

