Britain Football Soccer - Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - King Power Stadium - 6/11/16 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater look dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

LEICESTER CITY 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 2

Leicester City's proud unbeaten home streak was ended after 13 months as Matt Phillips earned West Bromwich Albion an unlikely win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The champions succumbed in the 72nd minute when Phillips latched on to a careless, under-hit back pass from Danny Drinkwater to outpace Wes Morgan and dink the ball expertly over Ron-Robert Zieler for his first Baggies' goal.

Albion's win had looked unlikely when Leicester, who rested Jamie Vardy before using him as a second-half sub, hit back strongly once James Morrison had headed the visitors in front in the 52nd minute.

Three minutes later, Islam Slimani equalised from Riyad Mahrez's pinpoint cross -- the Algerian's first assist in his last 18 Premier League games -- but Leicester were left to rue another loss that leaves them just two points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Clare Fallon)