England's Aaron Lennon keeps his eye on the ball during a soccer training session at Green Point stadium in Cape Town, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

LONDON England international Aaron Lennon has agreed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2016.

"We are delighted to announce Aaron Lennon has signed a new contract," the club said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) on Saturday.

The 25-year-old winger, who arrived in north London from Leeds United in 2005, featured in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Norwich City in the Premier League.

Spurs, still waiting for their first win under new coach Andre Villas-Boas, have two points from three league games this season.

(Reporting by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)