LONDON, March 17 England called up defender Joleon Lescott for this month's World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Montenegro after Tottenham Hotspur pair Michael Dawson and Aaron Lennon withdrew from the squad through injury on Sunday.

Winger Lennon missed his club's 1-0 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday with a damaged groin and a hamstring injury, while centre back Dawson was taken off at halftime with a hamstring problem.

"Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has been added to the squad, who meet at St. George's Park on Monday," the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

Roy Hodgson's team are second in qualifying Group H with six matches to play and face struggling San Marino on March 22 before taking on pace-setters Montenegro on March 26. (Reporting by Mike Collett and Sonia Oxley; editing by Ed Osmond)