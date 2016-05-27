(Completes headline, no change to text)

May 27 Wales midfielder Joe Allen has said he will only hold talks discuss his future at Liverpool after the Euro 2016 campaign is over despite mounting media speculation that he will be returning to his former club Swansea City.

The 26-year-old has had a mixed time on Merseyside since arriving from Swansea in 2012, initially struggling to break into the first team under Brendan Rodgers.

He has impressed since Juergen Klopp replaced Rodgers and enjoyed more game time last season as Liverpool reached the finals of the League Cup and the Europa League.

Allen, who has one year left on his contract, said he had held talks with Klopp over his role at the club in January but was determined to concentrate only on Wales for the next couple of months.

"There was a conversation with the club in terms of what the future did hold for me, if I would feature more or if I would feature in the plans moving forward," Allen told British media at the Wales training camp in Portugal.

"They made it clear at that stage I wouldn't be moving anywhere ... That's where I am at the moment. We have had an intense season and I'm sure there will be a week or two after the Euros before any discussions are had.

"As soon as the season finished with Liverpool I said to myself, 'I don't want to have any distractions and I am fully focused and engaged on purely all things Wales'."

Allen was named in his country's 29-man provisional squad for the next month's European Championship, where they will face England, Russia and Slovakia in the group stage. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)