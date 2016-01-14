Arsenal must transform their frustration from Wednesday's 3-3 Premier League draw with Liverpool into motivation for their next game against Stoke City on Sunday, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Arsenal were denied maintaining their two point lead at the top of the table by a Joe Allen strike in the 90th minute after two goals from Olivier Giroud and an Aaron Ramsey strike seemed enough to clinch the three points.

"They need to transform the frustration they have in the dressing room at the moment to even more motivation for the next game," Wenger told reporters.

"I think what happened (against Liverpool) should strengthen their belief that they have a big part to play in this league."

The draw left Arsenal on top of the league on goal difference ahead of Leicester City, who continued to surprise with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal head into Sunday's clash with Mark Hughes' men having just beaten them just once in their last seven league meetings at the Britannia Stadium.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)