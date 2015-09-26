LONDON, Sept 26 The value of a fit and firing Daniel Sturridge was there for all to see as he alleviated some of the pressure on beleaguered Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers with two goals in a 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The striker produced a vicious left-foot effort in the second half to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead after James Milner had opened the scoring.

Sturridge also restored their two-goal advantage with a placed effort after Rudy Gestede had pulled one back for Villa.

Gestede's second ensured a nervy finish in front of an edgy home crowd but the fulltime whistle allowed the Anfield fans and their manager to breathe a sigh of relief after a testing period where Liverpool went four Premier League games without a win.

After a week of questions about his future, the three points allowed Rodgers to reflect on a player whose goals could come riding to his rescue.

After forming a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez when Liverpool narrowly missed out on the title in 2013/14, Sturridge missed most of last season through injury and made his first start of this campaign against Norwich City last weekend.

"If you're going to compete at the top of the table you need to have big quality and we have got some very good players here. But Daniel Sturridge has shown over his time here that he is a really top talent," Rodgers said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"When you miss that type of quality...you can suffer for it. He is probably disappointed he didn't have a hat-trick but his overall game and touch and two finishes were outstanding.

"He showed a great combination with young Danny Ings who obviously didn't get a goal today but I thought he played his part up top with Daniel," added Rodgers.

"They showed that understanding that good players do. Both can run in behind, both can come short and they pressed the game well. It was very good."

The victory, which moved Liverpool up to seventh and within five points of leaders Manchester United, buys Rodgers some breathing space ahead of next weekend's Merseyside derby against Everton.

"Today we were clinical, got our rewards, and it'll give the players that bit of confidence," Rodgers said. "Now we recover and just focus on our next game." (Reporting by Toby Davis,; editing by Tony Jimenez)