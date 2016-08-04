Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is ready to become one of the squad's leaders after the German international enjoyed a breakthrough season at Anfield under manager Juergen Klopp.

The 22-year-old won the young player of the season award after showing rapid improvement following the arrival of Klopp in October, going on to earn a spot in Germany's European Championship squad in France.

Having started in the 2-0 Euro 2016 semi-final defeat to the hosts last month, Can believes he has all the attributes to become a key member of the Liverpool squad.

"I now have more experience and have played in international games," Can told the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"I was one of the new players when I came here two years ago and now I want to lead the team, I want to give my best for the team," he added.

"I want to go my own way as Emre Can. Of course, my target is to become a legend one day."

Can has revealed that his strong relationship with compatriot Klopp had been a key factor in his improvement after an unconvincing start to his career on Merseyside.

"For me, it's very important to have the trust of the manager, and I have his trust," Can added. "That's why I can always show my best."

Despite his confident expectations for the season ahead, Can downplayed comparisons with Liverpool's former talismanic captain Steven Gerrard.

"That's of course a big, big honour," Can told reporters on Wednesday. "But I say I have lot of respect for him and I am far off that level he played for Liverpool."

