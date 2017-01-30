LONDON Liverpool are still hopeful winger Sadio Mane could play against Premier League leaders Chelsea on Tuesday despite a delay in his return from the African Nations Cup.

Mane is heading back to Anfield after Senegal were knocked out of the tournament following his missed penalty in a shootout against Cameroon in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Liverpool are desperate to revive their season after three successive home defeats in all competitions and Klopp is anxious to get Mane, scorer of nine Premier League goals this season, back as soon as possible.

The 24-year-old has missed Liverpool's last seven matches while on national duty and they have won only once in that time.

"He is on his way which is good, we thought it would be possible yesterday, we had a plane there but he was not allowed to go in the plane," Klopp told a news conference.

"We need to wait to bring the plane from A to B. Now it's all good and he will be here some time this night.

"Then we have to see. I spoke to him and it's all good but we have to make a decision tomorrow morning.

"It's easier when you have him in the team and around the team then when you don't have him. That's for sure. It's an option for the Chelsea game but at least we have him back for the Hull game (at the weekend).

"When he's back here I need to look into his eyes and see what is possible."

Liverpool are 10 points behind Chelsea in fourth place after a dreadful January in which they have managed one win in eight in all competitions.

They have lost three games in a row at Anfield - against Swansea City in the league, Southampton in the League Cup semi-finals and second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

Klopp knows they have to emerge from the rut soon but has urged his players to remain positive.

"Losing three home games feels less than average. But losing in three competitions is better than losing three in just one," Klopp told said.

"It's very important we build on the good things. We have to try everything to get these three points. We can't influence Chelsea's other games. This is an interesting challenge for us."

Liverpool are seeking a double over Chelsea having won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Klopp is hopeful that midfielder Adam Lallana, who missed the Wolves game because of a cut, will return.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)