Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1

Christian Benteke headed home from close range as Liverpool grabbed a stoppage-time leveller to snatch a point against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday after Eden Hazard's dazzling opener for the visitors.

Substitute Benteke was on hand to provide the finish after Chelsea keeper Asmir Begovic flapped at a cross, but an otherwise damp squib of a match was lit up by Hazard's first-half opener.

The Belgian playmaker, who has struggled to reproduce last season's dazzling form, weaved through the heart of the hosts' defence and curled home a precise finish past Simon Mignolet after 32 minutes.

Liverpool, who stayed eighth in the table and 10 points clear of ninth-placed Chelsea, picked a full-strength side despite having one eye on next week's Europa League final, but they struggled for inspiration for much of the game at Anfield.

(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)