Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is certain his side will improve next season and feels that his first seven months at the Merseyside club have provided a solid foundation for the future.

Klopp, who replaced Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool boss in October, has guided them to eighth place in the Premier League with two games remaining.

He will also hope to end their 11-year wait for continental success when they face Spanish side Sevilla in the Europa League final in Basel next week.

"Everyone interested in Liverpool can see the good signs and we will build on it," Klopp told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have to improve and I am sure we will. A lot of things need to be perfect for a really good season. I'm really looking forward to next season, to pre-season, but this season we are still looking for what we can get," he added ahead of Wednesday's clash against ninth-placed Chelsea at Anfield.

Klopp is confident injured captain Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge will be fully fit for England's Euro 2016 campaign in France in June and July.

Henderson has not featured for Liverpool since he damaged knee ligaments in a Europa League tie against Borussia Dortmund in April, while Sturridge has put his woeful injury record behind him in recent months.

Klopp, however, was slightly less optimistic over Henderson's chances of featuring in the Europa League final as Liverpool bid to lift their first European trophy since winning the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in 2005.

"Hendo (Henderson)... Really good news... I said two weeks ago it wasn't sure, but 100 percent he will be fit for the European Championship in France. For our game we will have to see," said Klopp.

"About Sturridge I am pretty sure (he will be fit)... he is in good shape."

