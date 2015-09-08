Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne says the Reds need to take the game to Manchester United if they are to get a positive result at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side go into the game having lost 3-0 at home to West Ham United before the start of the international break. United also lost their last match, 2-1 at Swansea City.

United completed a league double over Liverpool last season, including a 3-0 win in the corresponding fixture.

"One of the reasons I signed for Liverpool is to play in big matches like this," Clyne told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"Working hard, playing on the front foot and taking the game to them is going to be key. We can't allow them to pass the ball around as they like to or have too much free space.

The 24-year-old added: "We need to be at their throats from the start, not let them settle in the game, and with the quality we have up front we can cause them problems."

Clyne, who has six England caps and started against San Marino last Friday, was part of the Southampton side that won at Old Trafford last season.

"Playing at Old Trafford last season with Southampton and getting the three points was a great feeling," he said.

"We played really well, and you have to be on top of your game if you want to come away with three points."

