LONDON Manager Juergen Klopp has given Liverpool's players a winning mentality while boosting their self-belief, according to Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

The five-times European champions have surged to the top of the Premier League with 26 points from 11 matches and return to action after the international break with a trip to 10th-placed Southampton on Saturday.

"The winning mentality, the coach has brought this. He emphasises it a lot," Coutinho was quoted as saying on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Tuesday.

"He gives confidence to the players. I think today we believe more in our own potential and that has made us better on the field."

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp took over at Anfield in October 2015 after Brendan Rodgers was sacked.

The fiery German was twice a Bundesliga champion with Dortmund and steered the club to the 2013 Champions League final.

"Since he has arrived the work that he implemented is his ideas," Coutinho said.

"We train and practise the game according to the opponent but he always asks for the same thing, hard work with a lot of dedication.

"It's a team that puts a lot of pressure on the opponent and that is what he asks us to do," Coutinho added.

Liverpool have won the top-flight title 18 times, behind Manchester United (20) in the all-time list, but it is 26 years since they last achieved the feat.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ed Osmond)