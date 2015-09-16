Sept 16 Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has called for calm ahead of his club's visit to France to take on Bordeaux in the Europa League on Thursday after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

The Brazilian was shown a red card during Liverpool's 3-0 defeat by West Ham United on Aug. 29 and missed the 3-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford, a result that sent the Merseyside club plunging down to 10th place in the league table.

"It is vital to stay calm, mainly because we are just at the beginning in all competitions," Coutinho, who is likely to return to the starting line-up against French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"We have a long season ahead and many things can happen. The Premier League is tough -- all clubs have great teams -- and we know twists and turns will happen."

The 23-year-old said the league defeats would act as motivation for Liverpool who are struggling to create chances and scored only three times in five league games so far.

"We have to look ahead now and get over these two recent games we lost," Coutinho said.

"After two consecutive defeats, we're conscious there's going to be more pressure from the outside -- we have to do things right on the pitch so we can achieve good results.

"It (Bordeaux) is a very important game as it's our first in the Europa League." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)