(Adds report of salary details)

Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.

Although no details of his new contract were given, media reports said the 24-year-old signed a five-and-a-half year extension that will keep him at Liverpool until 2022.

The BBC said the deal would see him become the club's highest-paid player, earning 150,000 pounds ($188,625) a week.

"I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me. I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it's a great honour for me," Coutinho said.

"It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day."

Coutinho has scored 34 goals in 163 appearances since he joined the Merseyside club from Inter Milan in January 2013 and has played a pivotal role in Liverpool's solid first half of the season.

Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League standings after 22 games, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, who they face at Anfield next Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7952 pounds) (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)