Football - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 8/11/15Crystal Palace's Scott Dann (C) scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

LONDON Juergen Klopp tasted defeat for the first time as Liverpool manager after Crystal Palace's Scott Dann scored with eight minutes remaining to grab a 2-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool, who made a draining Europa League trip to play Rubin Kazan in Russia on Thursday, fell behind after 20 minutes when Yannick Bolasie fired powerfully home after some poor defending by the hosts.

Klopp's side struck back three minutes before halftime through Philippe Coutinho, who added to his two goals against Chelsea last weekend, when he arrived at the far post to finish a sweeping Liverpool move with a side-foot finish.

Dann, however, grabbed all three points for the visitors when he headed a corner at Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet but reacted quickly to follow-up and finish.

Liverpool, who had won three and drawn three in Klopp's first six games in charge, are 10th in the table on 17 points, two behind Palace in eighth.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)