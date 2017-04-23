(Changes visitors to hosts in second bullet point, no change to story)

* Liverpool suffered a second home league defeat of the season in losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace

* Philippe Coutinho put the hosts ahead with free kick

* Christian Benteke equalised against his former club

* Belgian international then headed Palace in front at Anfield

* Juergen Klopp's team stay third, five points behind Tottenham

* Liverpool at Watford on May 1; Palace host Spurs on Wednesday LIVERPOOL 1 CRYSTAL PALACE 2

April 23 (Reuters)- Two goals by Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke, who Liverpool sold to their opponents earlier this season, cost the hosts the chance to put pressure on the Premier League's top two with a rare home defeat on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho had put Liverpool ahead in the 24th minute with a direct free kick.

The home side dominated but conceded an equaliser just before halftime when Benteke, sold by Juergen Klopp in August, scored from a cross by Yohan Cabaye. In the 74th minute the Belgian stooped to head in a corner and win the game.

Klopp's team stay third but are five points behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur having played two games more.

Palace, who have recently beaten Chelsea and Arsenal, moved up four places to 12th and should now be safe from relegation after a sixth win in eight games. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Ken Ferris)