Liverpool striker Christian Benteke has been ruled out of Wednesday night's League Cup game against Bournemouth with a knee injury and is a major doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash at Chelsea, according to British media reports.

The news comes as a blow to manager Juergen Klopp, who is already without the services of Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings. The German's only other attacking option is 20-year-old Divock Origi.

Benteke returned to competitive action against Rubin Kazan in the Europa League last week, having spent a month out with a hamstring injury.

The Belgian came on as a second half substitute and scored a stunning header in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Southampton, but Klopp's hopes of handing him a start on Wednesday have been dashed by the injury, although Benteke is not expected to be facing another extended spell on the sidelines.

Sturridge, who injured his knee in training and last played in the 1-1 draw with Everton on Oct. 4, is not in contention and James Milner is suspended, although Roberto Firmino could start his first game under Klopp after impressing as a substitute against Southampton on Sunday.

Danny Ings is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

