* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby

* Mane opened the scoring with his 13th of the season

* Defender Pennington replied for Everton from close range

* Outstanding Coutinho fired Liverpool back into the lead

* Substitute Origi confirmed victory with third goal

* Liverpool host Bournemouth next, Everton at Manchester United

LIVERPOOL 3 EVERTON 1

April 1 Philippe Coutinho inspired Liverpool to a comfortable 3-1 home win over Everton in the 228th Merseyside derby on Saturday to move provisionally up to third in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane exploited poor Everton defending in the eighth minute to net his 13th goal of the season, playing a one-two with Roberto Firmino and holding off two opponents before firing low past Joel Robles.

Everton's Matthew Pennington marked his first appearance of the season with an equaliser in the 28th minute, prodding home after Dejan Lovren's clearance, but was caught out less than three minutes later when Coutinho tore past Idrissa Gueye, cut in past the defender and slammed the ball into the far corner.

Divock Origi added a third shortly after replacing the injured Mane with a thumping strike from outside the area after being played in by the outstanding Coutinho to take Liverpool up to 59 points. Everton remained in seventh on 50. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)