April 19 Everton defenders Phil Jagielka and Seamus Coleman will miss Wednesday's Merseyside derby due to injury and the club are also sweating over the fitness of Leighton Baines, Aaron Lennon and Tom Cleverley, manager Roberto Martinez said on Tuesday.

Skipper Jagielka and full back Coleman both have hamstring injuries and could also miss Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

"Phil Jagielka and Seamus Coleman will be definitely out of the derby," Martinez told reporters ahead of Everton's trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League. "I think it's too early to make a final decision before the weekend.

"We're going to assess Aaron Lennon, Leighton Baines and Tom Cleverley ... They are very close and we'll have a better idea if they are available for tomorrow."

Midfielder James McCarthy is back from suspension and is likely to play in what Martinez described as a "defining week" in Everton's season.

The club are 11th in the league table and Martinez said they needed to focus on correcting their form at home after losing eight and drawing five of their 17 league games at Goodison Park.

Everton have lost twice on the road in the league all season by comparison and their manager took responsibility for their underwhelming league position, which has resulted in growing discontent among their supporters.

"It is quite a unique situation," Martinez said.

"It's very rare to see a team so consistent away from home. It's Champions League form away from home. It's going to be an important assessment at the end of the season.

"I'll take responsibility for it. We have to achieve that away form at home."

Martinez pleaded with the fans to stay behind the players for their upcoming semi-final and he denied that the trip to Wembley was a distraction before the clash with local rivals Liverpool, who are eighth in the table.

"The message is that we understand that nobody can be happy about the form at home, but we are doing everything we can do. We need the fans in the semi-final," he said.

"The Merseyside derby brings an extra spice and we're looking forward to testing ourselves against the neighbours. The focus, I guarantee, is on the Merseyside derby. The focus will be solely on that game."