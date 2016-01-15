Football Soccer - Liverpool v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 13/1/16. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with Roberto Firmino after the game. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine/Livepic

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has said he is keen to emulate his performance in Wednesday's 3-3 Premier League draw with Arsenal on a more consistent basis.

The 24-year-old Brazil international gave Liverpool the lead twice within the opening 20 minutes against the Gunners, including a stunning strike from outside the box.

Firmino's only other goal came in the Merseyside club's 4-1 thumping of Manchester City in November, when he was also named man of the match.

Liverpool, who are ninth in the table, host bitter rivals Manchester United, in sixth, in the league on Sunday.

"I hope I can play like that against all teams, not only the big teams," Firmino told the club's website.

"Manchester United are a big team and I know how big this derby is here... If we do as well as we did up front (against Arsenal) against them, we have a good chance to win on Sunday."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)