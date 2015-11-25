Steven Gerrard will return to former club Liverpool to train next week and is looking forward to learning from manager Juergen Klopp, but has ruled out returning to Anfield in a playing capacity.

Gerrard, who plays in the United States with the LA Galaxy, met Klopp earlier this month and the German invited him to train with the first team during the Major League Soccer (MLS) close season.

"I'm going to go in next week, for a couple of weeks, and work with Mr Klopp. I'm really looking forward to that, to see what he's about and try and learn a few things off him," the 35-year-old said in his role as a pundit on BT Sport on Tuesday night.

Klopp has also ruled out a playing return for Gerrard, saying this month that while Liverpool's "doors are always open for him", there was no chance the former England captain would return to the club where he spent 17 years in the middle of the season and while he was under contract with LA Galaxy.

Gerrard joined the Galaxy on an 18-month contract at the end of last season. The West Coast club were dumped out of the MLS playoffs by Seattle Sounders last month.

