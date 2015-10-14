Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
LONDON Oct 14 Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has suffered a cruciate ligament injury that could rule him out for up to nine months, British media reported on Wednesday.
Gomez, who joined Liverpool from Charlton Athletic in the close season, suffered the injury while playing for England under-21s against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old had made an excellent start to his Liverpool career and began the season as their first-choice left back, putting in some assured displays despite the club's mixed results.
The player underwent a scan on Wednesday with results suggesting he has significantly damaged his anterior cruciate ligament, the Liverpool Echo reported.
Liverpool's new manager Juergen Klopp can call on left back Alberto Moreno for Saturday's away match at Tottenham Hotspur. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.