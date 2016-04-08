LONDON Liverpool's England midfielder Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a knee ligament injury, ruling him out for the rest of the Premier League season and possibly the Euro 2016 campaign.

"A scan on the knee injury Jordan Henderson sustained during Liverpool's clash with Borussia Dortmund on Thursday night has shown isolated damage to his lateral collateral ligament," the club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

The 25-year-old club captain, hurt in the first half of the 1-1 Europa League quarter-final first leg draw at the Westfalenstadion, will be helped by the fact that he does not require surgery.

England's European Championship challenge starts on June 11, nine weeks away, leaving Henderson little time to return to match fitness before the tournament in France.

Coach Roy Hodgson's squad will be named on May 12.

