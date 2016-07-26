Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is ready to put his injury troubles behind him and said he was feeling in prime shape ahead of the new Premier League season.

Foot and knee injuries restricted the 26-year-old to just 17 league appearances last season as Jurgen Klopp's side finished eighth in the table.

The England international made one appearance in the 2016 European Championship and said he had no lingering injury worries.

"My foot is feeling good to be honest," Henderson told LFC TV. "I feel probably the best I've felt in a long time so hopefully that will continue and I'll have a good pre-season and it will get even better.

"It's a massive season for everyone and I feel I need to get back and prove myself again but I look forward to doing that."

