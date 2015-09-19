LONDON, Sept 19 Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is facing up to two months on the sidelines after breaking a bone in his foot during a training session, British media reported on Saturday.

Henderson, 25, who has played 22 times for England, only resumed training on Friday, after returning from the United States, where he had undergone treatment on a heel problem.

Henderson broke the bone in his right foot and is expected to face surgery on Monday.

The player tweeted on Saturday: "Very disappointed and frustrated with the injury setback but will work hard to be back as quickly as possible. Will be supporting the team in every way I can while I am unable to play."

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers had said Henderson was in contention to return for Sunday's Premier League game at home to Norwich City but he was injured shortly after the manager spoke to reporters at his pre-match briefing.

