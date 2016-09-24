LONDON The goals had been coming in threes and fours for Liverpool -- now they are dealing in high fives.

Juergen Klopp's free-scoring side produced another devastating performance to demolish Hull City 5-1 and move third in the Premier League table, five points behind Manchester City.

The German does not do caution and was predictably gung-ho about a performance he described as "world class".

"It was a brilliant, amazing first half in all aspects," he said. "It was a world-class performance in counter pressing. We didn't give Hull the opportunity to create confidence. It was wonderful to watch. All in all, really good."

The day had not begun well for Klopp, who had woken to the news that his out-of-favour centre half Mamadou Sakho had taken to social media to vow to expose "the lie" about his freezing out at Anfield.

The Frenchman appears to be the only one questioning Klopp's methods after a performance that included many of this season's trademarks: a goal from Adam Lallana, another from Sadio Mane and a screamer from outside the box by Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool pose a threat from all angles and no wonder Mane believes the way they are playing is "special".

Although Klopp was reluctant to single out individuals, Lallana's is clearly one of the first names he puts down on the team sheet.

"Adam Lallana is a wonderful player and a great professional so I don't have to show him to play football," said Klopp. "He has the talent and the skills. I don't want to talk too much about one player, but Adam is a good footballer.

"He's a pressing player because he loves to do it. He does it because he wants (to) which is important for us. If he's running we have to follow him. Hopefully we can do it more often."

Lallana opened the scoring on 17 minutes with a low shot from inside the box after a threaded pass from Coutinho.

The pair's understanding has been one of the reasons behind Liverpool's emerging success and the England international, who has scored four goals for club and country this season, received a standing ovation when he was replaced in the 69th minute.

Even then there was no respite for Hull because in his place came a Daniel Sturridge determined to prove he is worth a place in the starting line-up.

What must Hull's caretaker manager Mike Phelan have thought? And on his 54th birthday, too.

