#Sports News
July 19, 2017 / 1:43 PM / a day ago

Liverpool's Stewart returns from tour amid Hull interest

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 15/16 - 15/5/16 Liverpool's Kevin Stewart Reuters / Darren Staples EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

(Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart has left the Premier League club's pre-season tour in Hong Kong and returned to Merseyside to seal what British media are reporting is a move to Championship side Hull City.

The clubs are reported to have agreed a fee of around 8 million pounds ($10.42 million) with add-ons for the 23-year-old, who has made 20 senior appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

Stewart signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool last November and played nine matches for the first team and 10 with the under-23 squad last season.

The clubs may be conducting a fair bit of business during this transfer window with Liverpool reported to be interested in Hull's Scottish international left back Andrew Robertson.

($1 = 0.7679 pounds)

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

