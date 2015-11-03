Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has helped instil a never-say-die mentality among his players to believe a game can always be won regardless of the situation, winger Jordon Ibe has said.

The charismatic 48-year-old German took over from Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked after just eight Premier League games this season, last month and has set about adjusting his squad's approach to adversity.

Klopp won his first league game as Liverpool manager on Saturday against champions Chelsea, the Reds fighting back for a 3-1 victory after conceding within the first four minutes.

Ibe, who has made 12 appearances for the club this season, said the game against Chelsea was the perfect example of how Klopp had already influenced the squad.

"It was one of the most important things the new manager has said -- we need to be a team who can be 2-0 down and know there is still time for us to get a goal," Ibe told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"It could be in the last 10 minutes, so it's just about having a mentality that is like 'it's now up to us to go and get two goals and then a third one'.

"It was great for the team to come back from 1-0 down because it is difficult to do that and beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"With the new manager, everything is fresh. I feel like a new player and it's for me to keep improving and trying to stand out in training. I feel good -- the whole team are feeling great and fresh," the 19-year-old added.

Midfielder Joe Allen also praised Klopp and is keen to impress the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

"It's almost like the reset button has been pressed for everyone at the club and we've got a clean slate to re-focus and try to impress him so we can be part of his plans," Allen said.

"Everyone has been impressed with the new manager's ideas and approach. His passion is very obvious and that is something we as players are going to feed off.

Allen also paid tribute to Rodgers, who was his manager at Swansea City before joining the Reds.

"He was a huge influence because he was my manager for over five seasons with two football clubs," Allen said.

"We shared some massive highs but as everyone knows change is something that always happens in football and you have to accept it.

